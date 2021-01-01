Umotong goal inspires Lewes to victory at Blackburn

The Nigerian was in superb form as her effort led her English side to a first win in three games in the Championship

Ini Umotong scored the opening goal for Lewes as they secured a 3-0 triumph over Blackburn Rovers in Sunday's Championship game.

Following a 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic, the English side were gearing up for a return to winning ways at Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Having rescued Simon Parker's side at Charlton, Umotong was handed her fifth appearance for Lewes and continued with her fine form in front of goal against Gemma Donnelly's side.

Lewes started the contest on a high when they were gifted a scoring opportunity from the penalty spot and Umotong stepped up to convert in the 13th minute, to give the visitors a lead.

Some 13 minutes later, the visitors consolidated their slim advantage over Blackburn when Rhian Cleverley doubled the lead before Danielle Lane netted a 69th-minute third to guarantee the victory.

Article continues below

Umotong featured until the 85th-minute when she was replaced by Emma Jones and has now hit her fourth goal in five for Lewes.

With her latest, she has now found the back of the net in three straight games for Lewes since she broke her duck with a brace against London City Lionesses exactly a month ago.

The former Vaxjo striker will aim to continue her fine showings upfront when Lewes host London Bees at the Dripping Pan on March 28.