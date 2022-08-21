The 25-year-old Super Eagle is currently attracting a host of European clubs who are baying for his services

UD Almeria coach Rubi has explained why he would love forward Umar Sadiq to stay at the Spanish club this season.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international, who played a vital role last season to help the team get promoted to La Liga, has attracted transfer interest from a number of top European teams this summer.

However, his recent performances have impressed their 52-year-old coach, who insist his level of concentration has improved from last year and it will help his team if he stays put.

“Of course it would be great news if he stays. Also, I think he has a much higher level of concentration than last year in training and that will bear fruit,” Rubi told the media as quoted by Futbol Fantasy.

"I’m sure he will reap its rewards because of how he is working day to day. He is a player who, every season I see him more and more polishing details that were difficult for him to improve."

However, the Spanish tactician remained cautious that he will have to balance his squad should the Super Eagle end up leaving for a new challenge.

"So, hopefully he can be with us and hopefully also, regardless of that, we can balance the numbers so that we are with all the signings what have we done," added Rubi.

The Super Eagle was the star player for the side in the last campaign after he scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 36 Segunda Division matches to help them regain top-flight status.

Sadiq was in action as Almeria kicked off their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid at Estadio Mediterraneo.

He will hope to keep his starting spot when they travel to face Elche in their second fixture of the season at Manuel Martinez Valero on Monday.