Umar Sadiq reveals recovery from injury, hints at quick Real Sociedad return

Nigeria international Umar Sadiq has revealed he will return to action from injury with Real Sociedad way ahead of the schedule.

Sadiq signed for Sociedad from Almeria

He picked up an injury in the fixture against Getafe

Insists he will return to action ahead of the plan

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old Super Eagle suffered an injury during Real Sociedad's La Liga fixture against Getafe and was later ruled out of the season after undergoing surgery.

Despite Sociedad doctors predicting the former Almeria player will be out for at least six months, Sadiq has confirmed he could return for the White and Blues earlier than planned.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I will be four months into my operation and rehabilitation by next month but I feel good already and will resume working on the pitch next month,” Sadiq said as quoted by OwnGoal.

“That is way ahead of my schedule, It’s a miracle that even my doctors can’t believe. I am supposed to be out for at least six months and the doctors insist it has to be that time frame.

“However, I have been told I must be 150% (laughs) fit before I can return in order not to suffer a relapse but from the look of things I will be back in eight weeks. We will see to that or maybe even earlier.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle signed for the White and Blues on deadline day as a replacement for Alexander Isak and he went ahead to make a dream debut.

Having already scored two La Liga goals for Almeria before making the transfer, he opened his goal account for Sociedad in the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on September 3.

WHAT NEXT FOR SADIQ? He will continue with rehabilitation hoping to resume light training sessions with the White and Blues.