Umar Sadiq: Nigeria striker seals deadline day move to Real Sociedad from Almeria

The Super Eagles forward has left the Andalusians for the Basque side ending months of speculation over his future

Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq has sealed a deadline day move to Real Sociedad from La Liga rivals Almeria.

Sadiq has penned a five-year deal reported to be worth a guaranteed €20 million with another potential €5 million in add-ons.

The striker was close to signing for Villarreal last month when Almeria CEO Mohamed El Assy confirmed they had accepted a €30 million bid for him but it is Sociedad who have now won the race.

“Real Sociedad has reached an agreement with UD Almeria for the transfer of Sadiq Umar,” said a statement on Sociedad’s website confirming the transfer.

“La Real, in turn, has reached an agreement with the player until the end of the 27-28 season. He will wear number 25. The player arrived in Donostia this morning, underwent a medical examination at the Gipuzkoa Polyclinic and, in the afternoon, signed his new contract.”

Sadiq will reinforce Sociedad’s attack following the departure of Swedish striker Alexander Isak who signed for Premier League outfit Newcastle United for a club record €70 million last week.

“I am very happy to be here. I will do everything possible to help my teammates and give my best level,” said Sadiq during his unveiling.

“La Real is a great team and a big step in my career. Is the best option,” added the striker, who has scored two goals for Almeria in La Liga this season, including the winner in last Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Sevilla.

“The most important thing for me is that I am here, I will work hard to get results. The team plays very well, I want to meet my teammates.”

Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay is delighted to have the Super Eagles striker at the club and believes he will connect well with supporters.

“Sadiq, we are very happy to have you here. We wish you the best and that you are very happy here. You are going to connect with the fans,” said Aperribay.

The striker leaves Almeria after scoring 43 goals in 84 matches, including 19 in all competitions (18 in the league) last season, helping the club get promoted to the top-flight after a seven-year absence.

That was after scoring 22 in all competitions in 2020-21, his first season at the club, having joined from Serbian side Partizan Belgrade in October 2020.