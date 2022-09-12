The 25-year-old had started his career with the White and Blues on a high before the nasty injury on Sunday

Nigeria international Umar Sadiq could be out for the rest of the season after Real Sociedad revealed he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture that will need surgery.

During Sunday's 2-1 La Liga loss against Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium, the player was taken off.

The 25-year-old committed a late challenge in the fifth minute and picked up the injury, although he played a further 33 minutes before being substituted, with Imanol Alguacil taking his position.

The White and Blues have now provided an update on the towering striker.

"Sadiq has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. The player will undergo surgical treatment. Further information will be provided in the coming days," the La Liga outfit confirmed.

After surgery, the injury usually takes between six to nine months to heal, although no clear date has been set for his return.

It is definitely a blow for the club who paid a record €20 million with another potential €5 million in add-ons to bring the Super Eagle on board from Almeria, following the departure of Sweden forward Alexander Isak.

Sadiq had announced himself to the Sociedad fans in emphatic style last week when he came off the bench to score the equaliser just 10 minutes after his introduction as they held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw.

He created problems for the Atletico defence with his movement, physicality, and height while his ability to drop deeper allowed his teammates to get more space in the box, traits his new side were hoping to reap from on Sunday before the setback.

The West African was also part of the team that registered a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.

His absence will also be felt by Nigeria coach Jose Paseiro, who had hoped to have the player availabke for the September 27 international friendly game against Algeria.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen had already been ruled out of the aforementioned match owing to a thigh injury.