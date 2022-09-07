Umar Sadiq receives seal of approval from Nigeria legend Adepoju after record transfer to Real Sociedad

The Super Eagles striker has been backed to repay La Real’s €20m outlay after showing his qualities with a debut goal last weekend

Former Nigeria midfielder Mutiu Adepoju believes Real Sociedad will reap maximum dividends from the €20 million they paid for Umar Sadiq.

Sociedad made Sadiq their record signing when he signed a five-year contract to seal a move from La Liga rivals Almeria on transfer deadline day.

The striker wasted little time to start repaying the fee as he scored just 10 minutes after his introduction during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, his goal helping La Real rescue a point and Adepoju feels that is just the beginning of more to come.

“It seems to me that he will be a profitable signing,” Adepoju, who played for Sociedad from 1996-2000, told Mundo Deportivo.

“La Real will receive much more from Sadiq than they have paid. You are going to see it,” he added.

While denying that he had a hand in Sadiq’s signing given he is still in touch with former teammate and current Sociedad football director Roberto Olabe, Adepoju was not surprised that the Super Eagles striker made his mark immediately.

“It’s funny. I was with Olabe, but we couldn’t talk about him [Sadiq]. I know that they were following him, and there was someone else who asked me about Sadiq,” he added.

“That’s why Real signed him. Olabe is doing a great job. [Alexander] Isak, now Sadiq, he is signing big players. They have seen that Sadiq can give them a lot.”

“And, of course, it says a lot about him to score as soon as he enters. I’m sure he’s going to give La Real a lot.”

Having started on the bench, Sadiq was introduced at the beginning of the second half and it took him 10 minutes to make his mark, scoring the equaliser in the 55th minute after Sociedad had conceded a fifth-minute goal from Alvaro Morata.

Sadiq created problems for the Atletico defence with his movement, physicality and height while his ability to drop deeper allowed his teammates to get more space in the box, traits coach Imanol Alguacil will be relying on across the season.

The striker, who scored 43 goals in 84 games for Almeria, will hope to make his first start for Sociedad as they begin their Europa League campaign against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.