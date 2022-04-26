UK Government football reforms: What changes are proposed & when?

Men’s football in the United Kingdom finds itself back under the microscope, with the government endorsing a number of recommendations that have been made in a fan-led review.

In total, 10 points have been raised when it comes to potential improvements to governance in the game.

The review was chaired by former sports minister Tracey Crouch as football reacted to the collapse of Bury FC and proposals regarding the formation of a European Super League, but what changes have been proposed and when could they be implemented? GOAL takes a look…

UK Government football reforms: What changes are proposed?

The main point to have been raised in the fan-led review relates to the introduction of an independent regulator that would have the power to licence and sanction clubs.

The Premier League remains opposed to such action for now, saying in a statement: “The Premier League recognises and accepts the case for reform and for a strengthened regulatory system across football.

“We welcome the clarity from the government about their position and are committed to working with them during this next phase of consultation, although we will continue to maintain that it is not necessary for there to be a statutory-backed regulator.”

Any independent regulator would be tasked with applying the rules and regulations laid out within an enhanced owners’ and directors’ test, with tweaks set to be made to that process prior to a takeover being completed and on an ongoing basis thereafter.

An ‘integrity’ test would be introduced for all owners and executives that focuses very much on the source of funds involved as any club prepares to change hands.

The government is also being encouraged to give supporters greater power when it comes to the running of their respective clubs, with ‘shadow board’ and ‘golden share’ proposals being discussed.

There have also been calls for the relevant sporting bodies and police organisations to consider trialling an alcohol sale pilot scheme at lower league matches.

Key points of the review:

Independent regulator to be introduced Enhanced owners' and directors' test 'Shadow boards' and golden shares for fans New financial rules for clubs, including managing owner subsidies

UK Government football reforms: When could changes be implemented?

No direct timescale has been put in place as yet for the implementation of any proposed changes, but the government has stated that a white paper – documents detailing future laws – will be published in the summer.

Crouch has stated that the lack of a clear timeframe is “worrying” but added on the government’s endorsement of a fan-led review: “I am exceptionally pleased [the government] has accepted or supported all the strategic recommendations of the review, including committing to legislation for a statutory independent regulator which will regulate financial resilience as well as ownership of clubs.

“This is an enormous step forward in providing much-needed reform for football.”

She added that fans will “remain nervous that this commitment will be delayed or watered down by the vested and conflicted interests in the game which have resisted the much-needed reform for so long.

“Further delays could be catastrophic for clubs, communities and fans seeking a more secure and certain regulatory environment.”

While the Premier League remains sceptical, with the top flight in England favouring a plan involving so-called experts with greater working knowledge of the sport, the EFL has welcomed a push for change.

Rick Parry, chairman of the Football League, has said: “Our focus throughout has been on how we can make clubs financially sustainable at all levels of the football pyramid for future generations of football fans.”

UK Government football reforms: What has been said?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the government are acting "as fast as we can" and went on to say of the proposals: "You'll have to hold your breath and contain your impatience. It's been decades without one but I'm happy we'll be able to make rapid progress."

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "Football is nothing without its fans and for too long the football authorities have collectively been unable to tackle some of the biggest issues in the game.

"The government took decisive action to conduct the fan-led review and today we have endorsed every one of its 10 strategic recommendations and the approach set out by Tracey Crouch."

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell says a delay in the introduction of any reforms until 2024 is "a real disappointment", going on to add that: “Football clubs are at the heart of communities. We need to urgently bring in new laws to stop any more clubs going bust or being used as a plaything for the wealthy.”

If we take this at Face Value it’s what the game desperately needs.The government support the implementation of the Fan Led Review recommendations.However why the delay?3 of my last 4 games

=United protest

=Oldham protest

=Chelsea half empty due to owners issue

It’s needed now! pic.twitter.com/pAGQzmfkI3 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 25, 2022

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has welcomed the recommendations regarding player welfare, saying in a statement: “Support needs to be consistently and adequately funded, and we look forward to playing a major part in establishing a system that achieves this. For the PFA, it is also critical that those who play the game - at all levels - remain at the centre of conversations about its future.”

Meanwhile, the Football Supporters’ Association has urged the government to “move fast and legislate now” in order to prevent further instances of teams going out of business, with its statement adding: “Each day drafting white papers is another day when a club might cease to exist.”