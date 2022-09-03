Ujah ends two-year goal drought to help Eintracht Braunschweig defeat Nurnberg

The 31-year-old had been pegged back by injuries but he managed to help his team get their first win after seven league matches

Nigeria international Anthony Ujah ended his two-year goal drought with a goal and an assist as Eintracht Braunschweig claimed a 4-2 win against Nurnberg in the German second-tier game played on Friday evening.

The last time the Super Eagle had found the back of the net was way back on 27 June 2020 for former club Union Berlin against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

It was Nurnberg who scored first after just 10 minutes. Jens Castrop beat the goalkeeper to give the visitors the lead.

However, the lead did not last long - three minutes later, Manuel Pherai set up Fabio Kaufmann for the equaliser.

The goal did little to stop Nurnberg from attacking and their efforts paid dividends in the 29th minute. Kwadwo Duah was in a good position to connect with Moller Dehli's pass and put his team in front for the second time.

The 31-year-old Ujah then scored his first goal in the 44th minute after a good solo run to ensure the teams went to the break tied 2-2.

Braunschweig eventually got the lead 15 minutes after the restart. Jannis Nikolaou did the donkey work before passing the ball to Pherai who had no problem beating the goalkeeper from close range.

Moments later, Ujah managed to spot the unmarked Kaufmann in the danger zone and he passed the ball to him and the latter completed his brace to hand his team maximum points.

Ujah has now explained how his first goal in two years might impact him.

"I'm very, very happy. Of course, it's up to us strikers to score goals, but today we fought really well," he said as quoted by Eintracht.

"We kept coming back and scoring the goals. I'm personally very happy with my goal, That gives me a lot of confidence. I hope it's just one of many goals.

"We talked and worked a lot as a team during the week. We knew we had to score now. We're trying to keep the mentality high."