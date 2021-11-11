Uganda vs Kenya: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenya will play their fifth match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they take on neighbours Uganda in a Group E fixture at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium on Thursday.
Harambee Stars are already out of the race to reach Qatar as they have lost two matches and drawn two while Uganda are in contention to qualify as they have won two matches and drawn two.
The two teams battled out a 0-0 draw in the first meeting held in Nairobi but while Kenya will be playing for bragging rights, the Cranes are in need of maximum points to keep their qualification hopes alive.
|Game
|Uganda vs Kenya
|Date
|Thursday, November 11, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC - Y254
|FKF Facebook page
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|FKF Facebook page
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Uganda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Charles Lukwago (St George, Ethiopia), Isma Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Mathias Kigonya (Azam, Tanzania), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda).
|Defenders
|Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Abdul-Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda), Timothy Denis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Geoffrey Waswa (KCCA, Uganda).
|Midfielders
|Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), John Revita (KCCA, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Mahad Kakooza (Express, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United, South Africa), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Julius Poloto (KCCA, Uganda).
|Forwards
|Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Martin Kizza (Express, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda).
Uganda coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic believes Harambee Stars will be aiming at “spoiling the party” even though they are out of contention.
“We need to take every match as it is and we are now focusing on the game against Kenya,” Sredojevic said ahead of the game.
“[The Harambee Stars] will come with pride and ready to spoil the party like they have done before against the Cranes. We are preparing ourselves in the best way possible. We only ask for support from every stakeholder.”
Striker Fahad Bayo, who has scored for Uganda in the last two qualifiers, will be the key man for the Cranes at home.
Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Iguma, Kayondo, Muleme, Walusimbi, Lwanga. Awany, Bobosi, Kiiza, Mukwala, Sentamu.
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
Brian Bwire, Ian Otieno, James Saruni.
|Defenders
|Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohamed, Abud Omar, Johnstone Omurwa, David Ochieng, Eric Ouma.
|Midfielders
|Amos Nondi, Abdallah Hasan, Richard Odada, Anthony Wanbani, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Alwyn Tera, Anthony Akumu, Cliff Nyakeya, Eric Johanna Omondi, Timothy Ouma, Samuel Onyango, Clifton Miheso.
|Forwards
|Michael Olunga, and Ismael Dunga.
Kenya coach Engin Firat has conceded they are out of the race to reach Qatar and revealed his plans for the team ahead of the Uganda game.
“For me, the most important part is for the boys to understand what I want, we had like I said in the first half against Mali at home we played very good, very good, on this, we have to find a way to put more in 70 minutes or even 80 minutes,” Firat told Goal.
“I want all my players to adapt to this style of play and if we are able to do this in a successful way then we will get our results and this must be our main aim, to play real modern football based on the qualities we have.
“We also have to work hard on finishing, our final pass, the final shot is wanting, and if you have chances against teams like Mali, you need to try and score even two, we need to work on this and rectify the mistakes going forward and all players must be able to make the final pass or the final shot on goal.”
Qatar-based striker Michael Olunga will lead the team’s attacking line and could be partnered with Ismael Dunga.
Probable XI Kenya: Bwire, Okumu, Mohamed, Omar, Ouma, Odada, Akumu, Abuya, Dunga, Johanna, Olunga.
Match Preview
While Uganda are placed second with eight points from four matches, two fewer than leaders Mali, Kenya are third with two points from four outings.
Out of the last seven matches between the two nations, Kenya have only managed one win while Uganda have two with the remaining four matches ending in draws.
The last time Kenya beat Uganda was in 2015 during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup when they emerged 2-0 winners in the match at Addis Ababa Stadium in Ethiopia.
On the other hand, Uganda’s last win against Kenya came in the same competition and in 2012 when they beat them 2-1 at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala.