Uefa Youth League: Adeyemi scores in RB Salzburg’s defeat to Liverpool

The 17-year-old striker stretched his scoring run to six goals in his last five games as Die Mozartstadter bowed to the English team on Wednesday

Karim Adeyemi continued with his imposing goalscoring form after finding the net in ’s Uefa Youth League 4-2 defeat to .

Yasser Larouci gave the English team a fifth-minute lead before the German-Nigerian prodigy levelled the score 16 minutes later thanks to Alexander Prass’ assist.

The half-time score stood at 1-1 at Totally Wicked Stadium, but the Austrian outfit took a shock lead through David Affengruber in the 63rd minute.

Article continues below

However, a change in fortune saw Liverpool bounce back to win courtesy of goals from Neco Williams and Curtis Jones.

Adeyemi was on parade for the full duration of the match. He has now scored six goals in his last five outings for the club in all competitions.

Salzburg drop to third in Group E with one point from two matches. They welcome to the Untersberg-Arena on October 23.