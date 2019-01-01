Uefa Youth League: Adeyemi scores in RB Salzburg’s defeat of KRC Genk

Having failed to score in his side’s 7-2 destruction of Napoli, the 17-year-old German-Nigerian led his team to victory in Belgium

Karim Adeyemi scored his third goal of this season’s Uefa Youth League in ’s 2-0 win at KRC .

His first-half strike and Luka Sucic’s penalty handed his side a convincing away triumph at B-Veld Racing Genk.

The German-Nigerian wonderkid did not score in the Austrians’ 7-2 obliteration of in their previous game but found the sumptuous moment against the Belgians.

Adeyemi put Salzburg ahead in the 15th minute after converting a pass from Nicolas Seiwald.

Five minutes later, Sucic extended their lead from the penalty mark after a foul by the hosts in their goal area.

He was replaced by another Nigerian, Chukwubuike Adamu as Frank Kramer’s boys held firm to secure maximum points.

With this win, Salzburg are second in Group E with 10 points from five matches. They host leaders in their last group game on December 10.

Adeyemi would shift attention to Sunday’s second-tier clash with Blau Weiss Linz.