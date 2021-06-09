The three clubs may still face some sort of penalty down the line as the federation says it will stay proceedings until further notice

UEFA has delayed potential punishments of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for the clubs' participation in the Super League plan.

Barca, Real Madrid and Juve were the only three of the 12 announced Super League founders to not pull out of the plan in the days after it came to light.

The three clubs had been facing the potential of a Champions League ban for their roles in the potential breakaway league but any potential punishment will not come in the near future.

What did UEFA say?

"Following the opening of disciplinary proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, the UEFA Appeals Body has decided to stay the proceedings until further notice," a statement read.

Premier League clubs hit with sanctions

While Real Madrid, Barca and Juve have escaped punishment for the time being, the Premier League's 'Big Six' have paid off a settlement for their roles in the Super League plan.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have agreed to pay a total of £22 million ($31m) as part of a settlement with the Premier League.

Additionally, the clubs have agreed to a potential fine of £20m ($28m) each and 30-point deductions if they move to join a similar breakaway league in the future.

"The six clubs involved in proposals to form a European Super League have today acknowledged once again that their actions were a mistake, and have reconfirmed their commitment to the Premier League and the future of the English game," the league and FA said in a joint statement.

"They have wholeheartedly apologised to their fans, fellow clubs, the Premier League and The FA. As a gesture of goodwill, the clubs have collectively agreed to make a contribution of £22m which will go towards the good of the game, including new investment in support for fans, grassroots football and community programmes.

"Furthermore, the clubs have agreed to support rule changes so that any similar actions in the future would lead to a 30 point deduction. Each of the six clubs, in that event, would also be subject to an additional £25m fine. The Premier League and The FA have worked closely together throughout this process and this agreement brings both investigations into the matter to a conclusion."

