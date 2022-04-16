Udogie: Nigeria supporters slam Udinese defender for choosing Italy national team

Nigerian prospect Destiny Udogie has caused a stir on social media after announcing he will love to turn out for the Azzurri and not the Super Eagles since he feels more Italian.

The 19-year-old, who plays as a left-back for Serie A club Udinese on loan from Hellas Verona, was born in Italy but is of Nigerian descent.

Here are the best reactions to the GOAL post on our Facebook Page.

"I was born in Italy, so I feel more Italian. I grew up playing with the young players in Italy, so I want to continue with Italy," the teenager told Carlo Garganese and Nima Tavalley on The Italian Football Podcast.

Some supporters have not taken Udogie's sentiments lightly stating the West African nation does not need his services.

"Nigeria has got so much talent at their disposal, his decision has no effect on them, they just need a good technical team to put their team together" -Nanor Harris

"So what is holding him since not to play for them. He is free to play for them nobody is begging him to play for Naija or does he want us to start begging him? If he's good enough why is it taking it Long to play for Italy" -Kelechi Ukaegbu

"He is trying to get attention. We don't need these kind of players. He should go and ask [Tammy] Abraham and [Fikayo] Tomori that feels more English" -Ugwu Simon

"He should remember he said so oooh!! He shouldn't come back to post 'No place like motherland ' after he doesn't get a chance to play in the Italian national team. Good luck to you, man... I hope you succeed" -Nkesọsọchukwu Nwachukwu

"This is how they behave if Nigeria had qualified for Qatar they would have been rushing to play for Nigeria at the world cup. Players who said they didn't feel Ghanaian during the qualifiers are now changing nationality in order to play for Ghana at the World Cup" -Solomon Jentina

There are some people who felt the defender made the right decision and should not be forced to play for the Super Eagles.

"Choice is freedom he feels Italian and he looks Italian that’s it debate closed more local talents will get a chance win-win for ends" -Hassan Muhammad Adji

"It's his choice. If he was born there and he feels that way. Would have been different of born in Nigeria and opted for Italy. But Italy is not easy to play for as a black person even if Italian born. But at the same time he could enjoy it and break barriers" -Kwabena Ahenkorah

"Good luck Mr. Everybody can't play for Nigeria. Some players will want to play at all cost and some will not even if they are invited. No big deal in that!" -Ojo Adebayo Olusoji

"You blame him for nothing, if we Africans develop our football professionally and void of corruption and violence there wouldn't be a need for these players" -Joseph Krampah

"Good luck oga ade, Nigeria already have enough good player, having too many of them will make the coaching crew to be selective confused" -Valentine Juniorr