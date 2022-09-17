Udinese vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Udinese against Inter on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Inter are set to take on Udinese in a Serie A fixture at the Dacia Arena on Sunday. The Nerazzurri picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League and will now turn their attention to their domestic commitments. They have had a shaky start to their league campaign as they sit in ninth spot with 12 points from six matches.

On the other hand, their less illustrious opponents in Udinese remain unbeaten in their last five games and have won four of them. They have trounced the likes of Fiorentina and Roma during this run and will be brimming with confidence as they prepare themselves to host another Italian powerhouse.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Udinese vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Udinese vs Inter Date: September 18, 2022 Kick-off: 11:30am BST / 6:30am ET / 4:00 pm IST Venue: Dacia Arena, Italy

How to watch Udinese vs Inter on TV & live stream online

In the United States the match can be live streamed through Paramount+.

BT Sport 1 are showing the game between in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports -18 Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast Serie A, with steaming on Voot Select..

Country TV Channel Stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport app US NA Paramount+ India Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD Voot Select

Udinese team news and squad

Udinese are likely to be boosted by the return of Slovenian centre-back Jaka Bijol, but will miss the services of Adam Masina, who is long-term absentee.

Beto might start ahead of Issac Success after he scored a brace against Sassuolo last week. Meanwhile, Bram Nuytinck might also be handed a start in place of Enzo Ebosse in defence.

Position Players Goalkeepers Silvestri, Padelli, Piana. Defenders Ebosele, Udogie, Perez, Becao, Nuytinck, Bijol, Guessand, Abankwah, Ebosse, Ehizibue. Midfielders Walace, Jajalo, Makengo, Lovric, Arslan, Pereyra, Samardzic, Ndreu, Pafundi. Forwards Deulofeu, Beto, Success, Nestorovski.

Inter team news and squad

Inter will miss the services of Romelu Lukaku who is still nursing a thigh injury. So, Edin Dzeko will partner Lautaro Martinez up front.

Hakan Calhanoglu is doubtful so Henrikh Mkhitaryan should continue to start in midfield alongside Nico Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, and Matteo Darmian.

Samir Handanovic should start between the sticks and is likely to be shielded by a back-three of Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessadro Bastoni.