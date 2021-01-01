UEFA Champions League: How to watch Manchester City vs PSG in India - TV, live stream

City take a huge advantage into the second leg with their two away goals...

Manchester City take a 2-1 lead against Paris Saint-Germain into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

Marquinhos' 15th-minute opener was not enough for the Mauricio Pochettino's men as City turned the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final encounter around with second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

After winning the League Cup on Sunday, the victory at Parc des Princes boosted the Pep Gaurdiola-led team's chances of progressing to their maiden Champions League final.

Here's how you can watch Manchester City vs PSG in India.



Where to watch or stream the UCL match

UEFA Champions League in India is telecast on Sony Networks

UCL Preview

PSG enter the tie on the back of a 2-1 win over Lens in the Ligue 1 where they are tied on points with leaders Lille. The Parisians will miss Idrissa Gueye who picked a straight red card for a tackle on Ilkay Gundogan in the first leg.

Having clinched the Carabao Cup on Sunday and a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Guardiola's side are also close to clinching the Premier League title.

City's Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored priceless away goals in the first leg, but the attention now shifts towards an eagerly-anticipated return date at the Etihad Stadium.

Semifinal 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream May 5 12:30 AM Manchester City vs PSG Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)/SonyLIV

Road to Semifinal

PSG were clubbed in Group H this season alongside RB Leipzig, Manchester United and İstanbul Başakşehir. Les Parisiens had topped the group stage with 12 points and qualified for the round of 16 where they got the better of FC Barcelona (5-2 aggregate). In the quarterfinal, PSG defeated Liverpool 3-3 (win with away goal) over two legs to book their berth in the semis.

Manchester City were in Group C alongside FC Porto, Olympiacos and Marseille. Pep Guardiola's team had topped the group stage with 14 points. In the round of 16, they defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate and then beat FC Porto in the quarterfinal 4-2 over two legs to reach the semifinal.

