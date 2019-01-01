Uchenna Kanu's Pensacola battle Utah Royals Reserves for US Women's title

The Nigeria international will be dreaming of title glory as her American side battle for the championship crown in Oklahoma

Uchenna Kanu and her Pensacola women's side will battle Utah Royal Reserves for the Women's Premier Soccer League crown in Oklahoma on Sunday.

The international starred as her Florida based side reached the final of the competition last year but they later bowed out to winners Women.

This year, Pensacola avenged their last year's final loss, defeating Sounders 3-2 in a dramatic semi-final thriller on Friday.

Goals from Brana Morris, Kanu and Molly Rouse ensured the Gulf Conference outfit subdued the defending champions and secured back-to-back final berths.

In the other semi-final, debutants Utah squeezed past Moto City through a 4-2 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw at full time.

As Pensacola will take on Utah at the Neal Patterson Stadium at 6 pm Nigerian time, and Kanu, who was part of Nigeria's 2019 Women's World Cup, will be setting her eyes on title glory this time.