Uchenna Kanu tops Nigeria's provisional squad for Women's World Cup

The Southeastern University forward made the 27-player list for the women's showpiece tournament after starring in the WAFU Cup

women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby has named 27 players including striker Uchenna Kanu in his provisional squad for next month's Women's World Cup in .

The Southeastern University forward is in great form, having scored eight goals in two games at the ongoing WAFU Women's Cup in Abidjan.

Surprise inclusions are Rivers Angels midfielder Evelyn Nwabouku and FC Robo defender Chidinma Okeke after their good showing at the regional competition in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Swede selected seven home-based and 20 foreign-based players. The Super Falcons are preparing for their eighth appearance at the global showpiece event.

After the team's campaign at the WAFU tournament, on May 18, they will travel to for a two-week camp two days later.

In Austria, the African queens will be based at Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf for their final camping programme.

In the end, Dennerby is expected to name his final list of 23 players from the 27-player provisional squad for the Women's World Cup.

Nigeria are drawn against Norway, and hosts France in Group A and they will leave Austria on June 4 to , the venue of their opening match against Norway on June 8.