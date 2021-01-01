Uchenna Kanu on target as Evelyn Ijeh's Hackens eliminate Linkopings

The Nigeria international was on target but could not help her side prevent from bowing to the champions in the national championship decider

Uchenna Kanu found the back of the net but Linkopings crashed out of the 2020 Swedish Women's Cup group stage following a disappointing 5-2 defeat to Hackens on Saturday.

Having emerged the heroine in a 1-0 win over Vaxjo, the 23-year-old was given her fourth starting appearance in the rescheduled national tournament but her effort was not enough to save the day.

With a win needed to progress to the semi-final, Linkopings made a poor start to the encounter when Julia Olme opened the scoring for the hosts just three minutes into the tie at Bravida Arena.

Having ended the first half a goal down, Linkopings bounced back into the contest when Nigeria striker Kanu fired past goalkeeper Jennifer Falk to level matters two minutes after the restart.

However, the Swedish champions recovered their lead when Olme netted her second of the match in the 51st minute before Filippa Angeldal extended the lead eight minutes later from the spot.

Rampant Hackens did not relent as they cemented their triumph with their fifth in the 68th minute through Stina Blackstenius but Alva Selerud's effort two minutes later could not rescue the visitors.

Kanu featured from the start to the finish and her latest goal was her third in the competition for Linkopings this term.

On the other hand, Nigerian-born Swedish youth international Ijeh came on for Hackens in added time as a 90th-minute replacement for Paulina Hammarlund.

The result means the end of the road for Linkopings, while Hackens progressed to the last four, joining Umea, Eskilstuna United and Rosengard.

They will find out their opponents in Monday's semi-final draw as well as their schedules for the knockout stage of the national competition.