Uchenna Kanu, Chinaza Uchendu join Ebere Orji at Linkopings FC

The Nigerian pair have completed their move to Sweden after parting ways with Spanish and Portuguese sides respectively

internationals Uchenna Kanu and Chinaza Uchendu have signed with Swedish Damallsvenskan side Linkopings FC.

Kanu and Uchendu joined the Swedish club after breaking ties with Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit and Portuguese side Braga respectively.

Kanu had joined Sevilla from the United States in January, featuring in six matches in all competitions before the coronavirus pandemic.

22-year-old Uchendu ended her two-year stay with Braga in May, guiding her side to a maiden Portuguese BPI title and Women's Cup, scoring 13 goals in 44 games, including in the .

Having parted ways with Sevilla and Braga, Kanu and Uchendu completed their move after agreeing to terms with the Linkoping-based side, and will unite with compatriot Ebere Orji at the club.

Confirming the capture of the Nigeria duo, the team's head coach Olof Unogard expressed joy over the late signings of the Super Falcons stars.

"With Chinaza and Uchenna we get two good offensive players that complement and spearhead our team, which also gives the squad better balance and durability," Unogard told the club website.

Reacting to her move, Uchendu, who arrived in the Swedish city from on Sunday, is excited to join the club and believes it was the step in the right direction for her career.

"Linkopings FC has always been one of the top teams in the OBOS Damallsvenskan," the former Rivers Angels striker told the club. "I like the Swedish league which has both good teams and players, and I like Linkopings FC's way of playing.

"It fits me perfectly and is good for my continued development as a football player. I really feel that this is a step in the right direction for me."

For her part, Kanu, who graduated from university in the USA last December, is delighted over her move and has set her sights on making a huge success in the European nation.

"Linkopings FC has a long history of success and I look forward to being able to take home titles and create a professional level name here," the former Delta Queens forward said. "It's a good opportunity for me to develop as a player and I am expectant about the next step in my career.

"I am really looking forward to start playing with the team and am glad that Linköping sees potential in me as part of the team. Now we achieve great deeds together."

The arrival of Kanu and Uchendu has now swelled the number of Africans currently plying their trade in Swedish top flight to ten, with Linda Mothalo, Orji, Halimatu Ayinde, Anam Imo, Portia Boakye, Ngozi Okobi, and Faith Ikidi already present.

The Nigeria duo will be eager to make their debuts for Linkoping at home against Vaxjo on June 27 but may have to test their strengths in the team's upcoming friendly against KIF Orebro this weekend.