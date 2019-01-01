Uche Okagbue insists inexperienced FC Ifeanyi Ubah will fight on in Super Six

The Anambra Warriors gaffer has expressed his satisfaction with their participation in the Super Six irrespective of their poor results to date

FC Ifeanyi Ubah head coach Uche Okagbue has stated that he and his players are undaunted by their unimpressive performances at the ongoing Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) Championship playoffs.

The coach noted that his players have proved critics wrong by their qualification for the season-ending tournament that, which is hosted by the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The Anambra Warriors have lost both their matches so far, but Okagbue has applauded his young players for putting up a brave fight during the regular season, which secured their place in the Super Six playoffs.

He, however, admitted that his players lack experience, but he remains upbeat about their chances in the remaining matches.

“I will say that we lost due to inexperience on the part of my players,” Okagbue told the media.

“I lost almost all the players in the team at the end of last season and we had to start almost from the scratch by going to the lower league to fish out the hidden talent. Nobody gave this team a chance that we are going to get to the Super Six.

“The two defeats that we have suffered do not mean anything we will still fight on. We are determined and we know that things can change in the next three matches. We won’t give up.”

The gaffer noted that he is satisfied with the reactions of the fans, whose support have confirmed that they truly earned their place in the Super Six on merit.

“We got there and everyone that came to watch our game would confirm that we deserved our place in this competition. Definitely, our boys were not experienced enough to carry on," he added.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah occupy the bottom of the Championship Playoffs table with no points after two games.