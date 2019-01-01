EXCLUSIVE: Ifeanyi Uba coach laments massive player exodus ahead new season

The Anambra Warriors manager told Goal he needs to build from scratch as club's financial constraints impact on player retention

The coach of Professional Football League ( ) side , Uche Okagbue has admitted he is unhappy with the massive player exodus rocking his team ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Anambra Warriors were once the beautiful bride of the NPFL; attracting top players from across the country, Africa and even .

However, with the cash crunch at the club in recent times, keeping the locally assembled players is now turning to be a herculean task.

“We have less than 5-6 players left from the squad that played the Super Six in Lagos a few months ago,” coach Okagbue told Goal during an exclusive interview.

“We have embarked on an opening screening exercise to recruit new players and sincerely, it is not easy going through this again”

Coach Okagbue is nonetheless optimistic that the screening exercise will afford the Anambra Warriors a fresh chance to spot new talents that can rub shoulders with the established pros whenever the 2019/20 season finally commences.

“It is an open and transparent process, we are giving as many people as possible the chance to show what they’ve got and then select the best from the pool,” he continued

“As you know we can only select a few from the large number that are coming for the screening but as much as possible, we try to encourage those that are not picked that it is not the end of the world, they can be lucky elsewhere.

Despite the myriad of challenges going into the new season, the coach of the Nnewi-based club has said he would not tone down on his ambitions.

“I am a man that likes challenges, I will make the best use of the materials I have to get the best result possible, with a little more support from the management this time, I know we would do well again.” The coach added.