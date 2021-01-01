UAE Arabian Gulf League: Bani Yas fined 10,000 dirhams for violating match operation protocol

The disciplinary committee of UAE FA also directed a penalty to Al Arabi for delaying to take the pitch...

The disciplinary committee of the UAE Football Association has imposed a heavy fine on Bani Yas FC for violating match operation protocol. The league leaders have been sanctioned 10,000 dirhams for not sending regular updates on injuries to the FA.

The committee is headed by Counselor Saeed Al Houti along with Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Vice Chairman of the Committee. The other members are Hassan Al Shaibani, Abdullah Al Hammadi, Salman Al Taweel, and Shadi Medhat.

The body has also decided to impose punishment on Al Arabi for taking the pitch five minutes later in the second half of the game against Masafi club in the first division competition.

Moreover, the committee took up for consideration the referral from the competition committee related to the statement made by the supervisor of Dibba FC, Hamdan Ahmed Al-Dhanhani to the media. The statements were made against the competition committee and the Football Association. Hence the disciplinary committee by a majority of opinion decided to sanction a penalty of 10,000 dirhams on Al Dhanhani.

On the other hand, the UAE Arabian Gulf League is set to commence once again after the international break where the national team demolished India 6-0.

On Friday, Al Ain will lock horns against Al Nasr, whereas Shabab Al-Ahli will take on Al Fujairah at home in their bid to climb to the third spot. The next day, Al Jazira will take the field against Al Wasl with an aim to bounce back from their shock defeat to Al Wahda in their previous match.

Whereas, later on Saturday, Bani Yas will face Sharjah which is set to be a mouthwatering clash given the fact that the former will look to win to consolidate their position on the top, whereas Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Anberi's men have a task to hold on to their continental spot.