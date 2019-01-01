Africa U23 Cup of Nations

U23 Afcon: 'What's happening to Nigerian football?' - Fans reaction

Imama Amapakabo's men started the campaign in Egypt on a losing note which places their hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games in jeopardy

A 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their opening, Group B game at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations has prompted Nigerians to question the state of football in the country.

Silas Gnaka's 71st-minute goal from the penalty spot condemned the defending champions to defeat at Al-Salam Stadium after Olisa Ndah was sent off for a second booking.

Nigeria still have upcoming games against Zambia and South Africa on Tuesday and Friday, to revive their chances of securing one of the three qualifying tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

However, Saturday's loss came as a serious concern for fans after the Super Falcons missed out on next year's Olympics and in the wake of the country's disappointing exit from the Fifa U17 World Cup in Brazil.

 

