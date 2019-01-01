U23 Afcon: 'What's happening to Nigerian football?' - Fans reaction
A 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their opening, Group B game at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations has prompted Nigerians to question the state of football in the country.
Silas Gnaka's 71st-minute goal from the penalty spot condemned the defending champions to defeat at Al-Salam Stadium after Olisa Ndah was sent off for a second booking.
Nigeria still have upcoming games against Zambia and South Africa on Tuesday and Friday, to revive their chances of securing one of the three qualifying tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
However, Saturday's loss came as a serious concern for fans after the Super Falcons missed out on next year's Olympics and in the wake of the country's disappointing exit from the Fifa U17 World Cup in Brazil.
I doubt if Imama Amapakabo can win any match even with Liverpool and Barcelona players. He's becoming a specialist in failure with the national team. Isn't he learning anything from Gernot Rohr?— Bimbo Adéólá Igi T’Olorun Gbìn (@bimbolovesmusic) November 9, 2019
Pinnick has destroyed Nigerian ⚽ with his corruption and inept coaches:— Dennis O. Adesanoye (@stdennis02) November 9, 2019
Rohr - Aigbohun - Dennerby - Amapakabo etc.
It's failure upon failure for 🇳🇬 teams: Flying Eagles ~ Falcons ~ Golden Eaglets ~ Olympic Eagles.
Amaju & his cohorts (Dikko+Akinwumi) should resign.#AFCONU23
Worse possible start for Olympic Eagles as they fell to Cote d'ivoire by a lone goal in Al-Salam #AFCONU23 #NGACIV #SoarFlyingEagles #Team9jaStrong— David Oku (@davidtalks772) November 9, 2019
Amapakabo going...going... #CAFU23Afcon— Tomiwa Ojo (@10Qmedia) November 9, 2019
Not a good start.— Baka Omubo™ (@BakaOmubo) November 9, 2019
Honestly, these are not good times for soccer in Nigeria at all!— SIJI (@Detribalized1) November 9, 2019
Only the @NGSuperEagles look a decent outfit at the moment. Why allow clueless Imama tinker the Olympic Eagles to this qualifying tourney? Why?!!! https://t.co/SR7clDy3Xy
Qualifications deficiency in all quarters for Nigeria's team. The U23 team has lost their opening game against Cote d'Ivoire in Egypt. What is happening?— John Abu Enejo (@enejo_abu) November 9, 2019
Nigeria u23 lost by 1-0 to Ivory Coast u23, poor start to the competition!!! Imama na just clown, Baba no sabi jare!!!— akintesegun (@Naijafootball2) November 9, 2019
All those shouting for the resignation of rorh, here is an headline for u . Our local coaches are tactically dead
How we chose this year to present our worst teams at every cadre of our football is beyond me!!! This is now borderline embarassing!!!— Kenn-Okey (@kenokeyatuegwu) November 9, 2019
Saw the game here in the USA, the team( including coaching) is simply not good enough. I don’t see them qualifying for the Olympics.— ifeanyi okpara (@ifyst) November 9, 2019