U23 Afcon: 'What's happening to Nigerian football?' - Fans reaction

Imama Amapakabo's men started the campaign in Egypt on a losing note which places their hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games in jeopardy

A 1-0 defeat to in their opening, Group B game at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations has prompted Nigerians to question the state of football in the country.

Silas Gnaka's 71st-minute goal from the penalty spot condemned the defending champions to defeat at Al-Salam Stadium after Olisa Ndah was sent off for a second booking.

still have upcoming games against Zambia and on Tuesday and Friday, to revive their chances of securing one of the three qualifying tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

However, Saturday's loss came as a serious concern for fans after the Super Falcons missed out on next year's Olympics and in the wake of the country's disappointing exit from the Fifa U17 World Cup in .

I doubt if Imama Amapakabo can win any match even with and players. He's becoming a specialist in failure with the national team. Isn't he learning anything from Gernot Rohr? — Bimbo Adéólá Igi T’Olorun Gbìn (@bimbolovesmusic) November 9, 2019

Pinnick has destroyed Nigerian ⚽ with his corruption and inept coaches:

Rohr - Aigbohun - Dennerby - Amapakabo etc.



It's failure upon failure for 🇳🇬 teams: Flying Eagles ~ Falcons ~ Golden Eaglets ~ Olympic Eagles.



Amaju & his cohorts (Dikko+Akinwumi) should resign.#AFCONU23 — Dennis O. Adesanoye (@stdennis02) November 9, 2019

Worse possible start for Olympic Eagles as they fell to Cote d'ivoire by a lone goal in Al-Salam #AFCONU23 #NGACIV #SoarFlyingEagles #Team9jaStrong — David Oku (@davidtalks772) November 9, 2019

Not a good start. — Baka Omubo™ (@BakaOmubo) November 9, 2019

Honestly, these are not good times for soccer in Nigeria at all!



Only the @NGSuperEagles look a decent outfit at the moment. Why allow clueless Imama tinker the Olympic Eagles to this qualifying tourney? Why?!!! https://t.co/SR7clDy3Xy — SIJI (@Detribalized1) November 9, 2019

Qualifications deficiency in all quarters for Nigeria's team. The U23 team has lost their opening game against Cote d'Ivoire in . What is happening? — John Abu Enejo (@enejo_abu) November 9, 2019

Nigeria u23 lost by 1-0 to Ivory Coast u23, poor start to the competition!!! Imama na just clown, Baba no sabi jare!!!

All those shouting for the resignation of rorh, here is an headline for u . Our local coaches are tactically dead — akintesegun (@Naijafootball2) November 9, 2019

How we chose this year to present our worst teams at every cadre of our football is beyond me!!! This is now borderline embarassing!!! — Kenn-Okey (@kenokeyatuegwu) November 9, 2019