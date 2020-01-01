U20 Women's World Cup qualifier: Falconets pummel Naija Ratels in friendly

Moses Aduku's side continued with their fine build-up in training for Burkina Faso as they thumped the amateur side on Sunday

The U20 women's team stepped up their preparation for their Burkina Faso showdown with a 7-0 win over Naija Ratels at the Fifa Goal Project pitch, Abuja on Sunday.

The Falconets had previously played two warm-up games since their resumption of camp on March 1, losing 2-1 to Abuja U17 boys before a playing out a 0-0 draw with Nasarawa Amazons.

Moses Aduku's ladies continued their build-up with captain Gift Monday giving them an early lead from a goalmouth scramble against the Women's Amateur League side in the 15th minute.

Esther Onyenezide doubled the lead moments later before Blessing Okpe breezed past her markers to net a third of the match and Joy Omewa made it 4-0 five minutes from before half-time.

The ruthless national side continued from where they left in the first half despite fresh legs introduced as Grace Igboamalu added the fifth and Precious Christopher grabbed a brace to seal the triumph.

The win was the first for Aduku's team in three warm-up matches and they have scored eight goals, conceding just twice.

The Falconets were initially scheduled to battle Burkina Faso in the first round of the U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier on March 21 but has now been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.