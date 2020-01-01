U17 WWCQ: Ghana calls up 30 players ahead of Nigeria showdown

Coach Baba Nuhu has unveiled a roster of players to begin camping for two upcoming matches

has summoned 30 players for camping ahead of their 2021 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup qualifying games against familiar foes .

Baba Nuhu's team, announced via the Ghana Football Association's official website, that they are expected to assemble in Cape Coast on Friday for the two-legged play-off.

The Black Maidens were originally scheduled to regroup on August 1, having been granted special permission to regroup, despite a lingering national ban on all contact sports, including football, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Implementation of safety protocols, however, saw the camp start date rescheduled to a later time.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of the second-round showdown in October before travelling for the away fixture in November.

The winners over two legs qualify for the World Cup in next year.

Whereas the Maidens are looking to seal a seventh straight appearance at the global championship, the Flamingos have set their sights on a sixth berth.

Indeed, Ghana are the only African side to have qualified for all six U17 Women’s World Cup tournaments held so far. Their best performance was a third-place finish at Azerbaijan in 2012 where they beat in the play-off fixture.

The 2021 World Cup was initially scheduled for November this year but had to be moved backwards due to the Covid-19 situation.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ahamadu Amina (FC Savanah), Ziblim Farihana (Bagabaga Ladies), Amponsah Mary (Value Girls)

Defenders: Atinga Sandra (Kumasi Sports Academy), Seidu Faiza (Northern Ladies), Achiaa Anaesthesia (Sea Lions), Yahaya Asana (Bagabaga Ladies), Fuseini Zulaiha (Pearlpia Ladies), Opoku Abena Anoma (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Aniwaa Luiza (Police Ladies), Yakubu Ayisha (Pearlpia Ladies), Mintah Sarfoah Linda (Prisons Ladies)

Midfielders: Acheampong Elshadai (Kumasi Sports Academy), Alhassan Basira (Pearlpia Ladies), Oppong Elizabeth (Samaria Ladies), Sarpong Elizabeth (Fabulous Ladies), Twum Tracy (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Fodu Bless Matilda (Ideal Ladies), Akaheeh Doris (Northern Ladies), Alexia Ahoma (Holy Royals Ladies), Owusu Mavis (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Agyemang Constance Serwaa (Halifax Ladies), Mafia Nyame (Rock Ladies), Aguadze Juanita (Police Ladies)

Attackers: Abdulai Salamatu (Bagabaga Ladies), Amponsah Ophelia Serwaa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Sarpong Alice (Sea Lions), Dejean Kubura (Zicom Stars Ladies), Abrafi Sarah (Dreams Ladies), Aoyem Georgina Aisha (Army Ladies)