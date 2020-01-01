U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers: Why Ghana are ahead of Nigeria - Baba

The Black Maidens boss looks ahead to their upcoming double-header against their sworn enemies

coach Nuhu Baba believes his team are favourites to beat to secure a qualification ticket for the 2021 Fifa Women's U17 World Cup.

The archrivals are set for a final round showdown over two legs on October 30 and November 20.

Ghana come into the games on the back of a 10-0 aggregate triumph over Liberia in the last round, the same phase Nigeria accounted for Guinea on an 11-2 score after the home and away matches.

"If you look at our record of winning 10-0 against Liberia and that of Nigeria winning 10-1, I think that we are ahead of them, I should say so," Baba said, as reported by the Ghana Football Association's official website.

"There has never been anything like getting scared of Nigeria.

"We are Ghana, they are Nigeria and we are two strong teams in Africa, so we are going on with our preparations and when the match day comes, people will see what we are made of."

Ghana will host the first leg fixture In Cape Coast before travelling for the return encounter.

The games were originally scheduled for May but had to be postponed to new dates because of the coronavirus pandemic disruptions.

"It is very important that at least we have an idea of our opponent but for now, we don’t have any information on them so we are going ahead with our preparations," Baba continued.

"We are playing home first so it’s our game strategy. They should be looking out for us on how they will be able to counter us.

"Even though it's good for us to have information about them, we don’t have it. I believe we are preparing for them and everything is going to be okay."

The Black Maidens are the only African side to have qualified for all editions of the U17 Women's World Cup held so far, a reputation Baba and his charges are poised to protect.

"When people talk about my girls being scared, I laugh because this is not Black Stars vs Green Eagles," the coach added.

"Remember these are women's sides, under-17 sides.

"Ghana has always been a tough customer for this age category and I believe that they [Nigeria] will be more scared of us than we will do [about them] because we have always qualified for the tournament and excelled."

The 2021 U17 Women's World Cup is scheduled to be held in .