U17 Women's World Cup Qualifier: We are not afraid of Nigeria - Guinea coach Conte

The Guinean coach believes the team can defy the odds against the defending champions in Saturday's clash in Conakry

Guinea head coach Dauda Conte is confident his team can upset in Saturday's U17 Women's World Cup qualifier in Conakry.

Conte guided his side to the first round of the qualifier after a 5-0 first leg, preliminary round win in Conakry before a 3-3 draw at Guinea-Bissau in January and face an uphill task against Nigeria.

Despite facing Flamingos who have competed in five of the last six editions, the coach believes they can keep put up a good show to defeat Bankole Olowookere's side at September 28 Stadium.

"We have watched all Nigeria friendly matches and we know they are a high scoring side but we hope to curtail them," Conte told Goal.

"Guinea have only one injured player but she is not a starter, so it's not a problem for the team. We have reviewed our matches in the preliminary stage and we have corrected our errors.

"Truly Nigeria is a great football nation, but we have an equal chance going on the pitch and have the advantage of playing at home first."

The winner of the doubleheader will face either or Liberia in the second and final round of the qualifiers in May.