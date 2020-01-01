U17 Women's World Cup qualifier: Samuel grabs hat-trick in Nigeria’s demolition of Guinea

The Osun Babes striker was in a blistering form at the September 28 Stadium to help the Flamingos earn a big away win

Yemisi Samuel grabbed a hat-trick and Rofiat Imuran bagged a brace as thumped Guinea 6-1 in Saturday’s first leg of their U17 Women's World Cup first leg qualifier in Conakry.

Samuel, who boasts of eight goals in four warm-up matches, delivered yet another impressive performance alongside Imuran and opening goalscorer Chinyere Kalu at the September 28 Stadium.

Having missed the 2018 World Cup in , the Flamingos were eager to make a strong start to their qualifying bid for 2020, and Kalu opened the scoring for the visitors after just three minutes.

More teams

Samuel beat the Guinean goalkeeper with a 35-yards strike to double the lead for Bankole Olowookere's girls in the 25th minute, before Imuran netted the third seven minutes from half time.

The rampant visitors didn't take their foot off the gas as Olushola Shobowale set up Imuran to score the fourth in the 65th minute.

However, Dauda Conte's team grew stronger in the contest, threatening the Nigeria goalkeeper Nelly Ekeh, and eventually pulled one back through Fatoumata Diallo in the 81st minute.

Article continues below

Despite conceding, the Flamingos were unrelenting as they pushed for more, and Samuel scored her second and Nigeria's fifth five minutes from time, before later hitting a treble to seal the big win.

FT in Conakry: Guinea 🇬🇳 1-6 Nigeria 🇳🇬: Rampant Flamingos earned a big away win at September 28 Stadium. They will hosts the Guineans on March 14 in Lagos



[Chinyere Kalu 3’, Yemisi Samuel 11’, 85’, 91’, Rofiat Imuran 38’, 65’]; Guinea [81’]#U17WWCQ #SoarFlamingos #GUINGA — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) March 7, 2020

Nigeria will hosts the Guineans in the second leg on March 14 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

The winner of the double-header after the second leg in Nigeria will take on or Liberia in the second and final round of the qualifying series in May.