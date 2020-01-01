U17 Women's World Cup Qualifier: Nigeria clash with Guinea postponed due to elections​

Saturday’s match in Conakry will now be rescheduled to a later date after the encounter clashed with local polls in the country​

Saturday’s U17 Women's World Cup first round, first leg meeting in Conakry between Guinea and has been postponed due to elections in the area.

The pair were set to meet on Saturday at 28 September Stadium, but will now face off on March 7 at the request of the Federation Guinean de Football due to legislative elections on the same day.​

In a statement, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) spokesman Ademola Olajire confirmed the country's football body has sanctioned the rescheduling of the tie.​

"The Federation Guinean de Football (FGC) has pleaded with the Nigeria Football Federation for postponement by one week of the Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup second round, first leg qualifier between both countries earlier scheduled for this weekend in Conakry," he told media.​

"FGF’s reason is that the set date of Saturday’s 29th February coincides with the Guinean legislative election, and it would not be auspicious to host such an important game that same day.​

"The NFF has sent a letter of no objection, and though the FGF has fixed a new date of Saturday, March 7 for the encounter and the NFF has accepted.​

"This means there would be only one week in-between the first leg and the return slated for the Agege Stadium, Lagos but the Confederation of African Football still has to give a stamp of approval, as a formality."​

The development means Nigeria's trip to Conakry has been called off, with the Flamingoes continuing their training in Abuja under assistant coach Bankole Olowookere.​

Nigeria featured in each of the past U17 World Cups since its inception in 2008 but failed to qualify for the 2018 edition in .​

With the latest adjustment, the team will face Guinea in the first leg in Conakry on March 7, with the return leg in Lagos a fortnight later.