U17 Women's World Cup qualifier: 'It's not over for us yet' - Guinea's Balde eyes Nigeria scalp

The Guinean official believes the team can still turn the table around despite their disappointing first-leg loss in Conakry a week ago

Guinea team manager Mamadou Balde is confident his team can still advance at the expense of when they meet in Saturday's U17 Women's World Cup qualifier in Lagos.

The Guineans are in Nigeria for the reserve fixture a week after a 6-1 first leg, first-round defeat in Conakry, with Fatoumata Diallo's late strike the only consolation at the September 28 Stadium.

A hat-trick from Yemisi Samuel along with a brace from Rofiat Imuran and Chinyere Kalu's opener condemned Dauda Conte's team to a heavy defeat at home.

Despite their humiliation at home by the Flamingos, the official is not losing hope over his side's chances of beating Bankole Olowookere's side to a second-round ticket at Agege Stadium.

"We are in Nigeria to do impossible things," Balde told the media.

"We can beat Flamingos [at the Agege Stadium] in Nigeria. I believe it is not over for us yet. I will urge everyone to come and watch what my girls will do in Lagos."

The winner of the tie will face either or Liberia in the second and final round of the qualifiers in May.