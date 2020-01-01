U17 Women's World Cup qualifier: Ekeh reveals Nigeria's mission in Guinea

The Flamingos captain has said her side are taking their first leg trip to September 28 Stadium with all seriousness

goalkeeper Nelly Ekeh has said the mission of her side in Conakry on Saturday is simply to get an away win against Guinea.

Ekeh will be aiming to lead the Flamingos to the 2020 U17 Women's World Cup in later this year after being part of the squad to miss the qualification for the first time to two years ago.

Having recorded four wins out of four in local warm-up friendlies, the Ibom Angels goalkeeper is confident they can claim the first-leg advantage on their visit to Guinea.

"It's a great honour and opportunity to lead the team as captain," Ekeh told Goal.

"I was in the team during the last qualifier but we could not qualify for the World Cup. This time, I'm confident we will make it.

"We have talented players in the team and trained very well for this match. We are united as a team and ready to fight for victory. We won all our friendly matches and that gives us a lot of confidence.

"We are determined to get a good result in Guinea because our mission in Conakry is to win as only winning can help us reach the next stage."

Nigeria will hope to ease past Guinea in the first round as they seek to set up a second-round clash with or Liberia in May.