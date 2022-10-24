U17 Women's World Cup: When is Nigeria vs Colombia and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Flamingo's semi-final fixture against the Coffee Growers

Nigeria will take on Colombia in the semi-finals of the U17 Women's World Cup at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The Flamingos under head coach Bankole Olowookere reached the last four after eliminating favourites USA 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal and added time at D Y Patil Sports Stadium on Friday.

Nigeria's journey in the competition started with a 2-1 Group B defeat against Germany before they recovered to defeat New Zealand 4-0 and Chile 2-1 to storm the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Colombia started their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Spain, recovered to beat China 2-0 and Mexico 2-1 for a place in the quarters. In the last eight, they came up against Tanzania whom they thrashed 3-0 to reach the semis.

This is the first time in six attempts that the Flamingos have reached the semi-finals. They have managed three quarter-final appearances - in 2010, 2012, and 2014. The other semi-final will observe Germany take on Spain at the same venue.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Nigeria and Colombia is scheduled for 13:00 (GMT) on Wednesday, October 26.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 26/10/22 13:00 GMT 12:00PM Nigeria vs Colombia SuperSport - Channel 205

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

India.

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

