U17 Women's World Cup: Nigeria recover to humiliate New Zealand in Goa

Nigeria’s Flamingos put up a superb display to hammer New Zealand 4-0 in their second Group B match at the 2022 Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Flamingos led 2-0 at the half-time break

Nigeria had lost opener against Germany

Face Chile in their final group game

WHAT HAPPENED? In the game at Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium, Nigeria started the stronger side and took a deserved lead in the 16th minute when Omowunmi Bello scored from a powerful header after a cross from Tunmininu Adeshina. Miracle Usani added the second after her effort was deflected into the net by Manaia Elliot in the 34th minute for a 2-0 lead at the half-time break.

Taiwo Afolabi then made it 3-0 in the 75th minute after sneaking the ball past Feinberg-Danieli before Edidiong Etim sealed the emphatic victory in stoppage time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria responded well after their opening 2-1 defeat against Germany.

Coach Bankole Olowookere kept faith in the attacking trio of Opeyemi Ajakaye, Omowunmi Bello, Alvine Dah-Zossu and it paid off as they dominated from the first to the final whistle.

ALL EYES ON: Usani was undisputedly Nigeria’s best performer of the night, scoring one and setting up two goals. Goalkeeper Naija Ratels pulled off some great saves especially in the second period to keep a clean sheet.

DID YOU KNOW? The Flamingos are taking part in the finals for the sixth time. They have managed to reach the quarter-finals on three occasions - 2010, 2012, and 2014.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA: Olowookere’s girls will next face Chile in their final group game at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on October 17.

They are currently lying second in the group with three points from two matches. Germany are leading the way with six points, Chile are third, also on three, while New Zealand are last without a point.