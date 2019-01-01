Twumasi: Ghana forward scores as Gazisehir Gaziantep lose against Istanbul Basaksehir

The Black Stars winger got his fourth goal of the season but the effort was not enough to save his side from defeat at Gaziantep Stadium

Patrick Twumasi scored in Gazisehir Gaziantep’s 2-1 loss against in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The international continued his impressive form for Marius Șumudica’s men since his summer loan move from , scoring his fourth goal in six league games.

Enzo Crivelli put Okan Buruk’s Basaksehir in front in the 13th minute of the game after receiving a pass from Edin Visca.

Fine minutes later, the hosts were reduced to 10 men after Guray Vural received a red card for a serious foul play.

Despite the setback, the Gaziantep-based club continued to push for an equaliser and were rewarded for their efforts when Twumasi found the back of the net in the 24th minute.

Enzo Crivelli, however, got the match-winning goal in the 71st minute to deny the hosts a share of points.

Twumasi featured for the duration of the game along with international Olarenwaju Kayode, who made his fifth league appearance in the encounter.

The defeat saw Gazisehir Gaziantep drop to the eighth place in the table with 11 points from seven games.

Twumasi will hope to maintain the form when his side take on Trabzonspor in their next league game on October 19.