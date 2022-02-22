Twitter explodes with debate after Samuel Eto'o's claims about Okocha and Ronaldinho

In a recent interview, Samuel Eto’o revealed ex-Super Eagles player Augustine ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha did not receive the recognition he deserved as a football player.

The former Cameroonian international, who was recently elected to the Fecafoot presidency, claimed Okocha was just as good as Ronaldinho but did not get his due recognition as he was an African player.

Was Okocha underrated? 🤔



Eto'o thinks so.



Eto’o’s comment has triggered a lot of debate on social media, with fans either supporting Eto’o or, like these fans, rubbishing his claims:



I respect Samuel Eto'o - the best African player ever in my opinion - but if he is suggesting being African limited Okocha versus Ronaldinho, how did George Weah become the 1st non-European to win the ballon d'or in 1995 when racism was far more rife in Europe than the 2000s? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 22, 2022

Many Nigerians hold their memories of JJ Okocha really dear to heart, that includes me. What I won't do is allow those emotions cloud the fact that he never played close to the top end of the game. The peak of his career was at Bolton please, fighting relegation. — 'Wale (@TheWaleAgbede) February 22, 2022

Eto’o just clowning fr. There’s no universe where you can place Okocha over Dinho please. Okocha didn’t even win the African Best. Did the Western media have something to do with that too? — BIG SUGE🦅. (@SugeOfTheWest) February 22, 2022

It's a testament to his ability that he became that beloved at Bolton. I wonder if any big club ever seriously pursued him. Can't say if he'd have risen to the demands of a big club but the talent to do so was there. Either way, Eto'o is tripping. Jay Jay wasn't underrated. — Africa Ukoh (@Pensage) February 22, 2022

On the other side of the argument however, are football fans who resonated with Eto’o’s thoughts and think Okocha was one of the best in the world during his time:



Samuel Eto'o played with Ronaldinho and he said Okocha was underrated.

But Mutiu from Makoko with twitter says otherwise.

Just like that Madrid fan saying Benzema is better than Henry yesterday.

Only to realise he was pained bcos UCL posted a goal of Henry at the Bernabeu.



Mumus — Yasuke 🔥 (@Thatnaijayarn) February 22, 2022

Okocha was underated becos he his not from Europe imagine okocha was a player of England, people will definitely worship him. let's cherish what we have — CLETUS OKPARA (@CletusOkpara2) February 22, 2022

He should rather blame Africa/CAF for not projecting and rating Jay Jay the way he ought to be.



Same Jay Jay was robbed of 2003 African Footballer of the Year for same Eto’o by Cameroonian Issa Ayatou led CAF.. — IGIWULOCROONER (PhD IV) (@WoleAdegbule) February 22, 2022



With these claims and counter-arguments, where do you stand? Do you think Samuel Eto’o is right? Or is it a case of Africanism taken a bit too far? Drop your comments below and join the debate.