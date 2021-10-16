Tusker vs Zamalek: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tusker will continue their march in the Caf Champions League when they host Zamalek in their second preliminary round fixture at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

The Brewers qualified for the second round after eliminating AS Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti 4-1 on aggregate, drawing 1-1 away before winning 3-0 at home while the Egyptian giants received a bye to this stage.

Game Tusker vs Zamalek Date Saturday, October 16, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Tusker Facebook page NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

Tusker coach Robert Matano has sounded a warning to his players heading into the match that they must strive to get a good result at home.

“We know how tough playing North African teams in their backyard can be so we need to use our home advantage well, we need to get a good result that we can take to Cairo for the return leg,” Matano told Goal on Friday.

“I really don’t see why we cannot win tomorrow [Saturday], we have done enough preparations and my players are ready to represent the country, we all know it is possible, and our target is to reach the group stage.”

Rwanda goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure is expected to keep his starting role between the sticks while other players who could likely start in the game include new signings Charles Momanyi and midfielder Clyde Senaji.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.

Position Zamalek squad Goalkeepers Mohamed Abou Gabal, and Mohamed Awaad. Defenders Mahmoud Alaa, Mohammed Elwenesh, Hazem Emam, Abdallah Goma, Ahmed Fatoo, Ahmed Zaky, Hamza Mathlouthi, Mohammed Abdelshafy, and Habd Elmeged. Midfielders Tarek Hamed, Emam Ashour, Mohammed Abdelaziz, Mohamed Rouqa, Hamdy Alaa, Eslam Gaber, Youssef Obama and Ahmed Sayed, Mohammed Shikabala, Hamid Ahadad, Mahmoud Abdelrazek Fadlallah and Achraf Bencharki. Forwards Seif Jaziri, Razzaq Sisih, Saif Gaagar, Marwan Hamdi and Abdullah Nimar.

Zamalek arrived in Nairobi two days ago with a squad of 24 players and they were led by their talisman Achraf Bencharki, who scored 15 goals in their title-winning season.

Apart from Bencharki, who turns out for Morocco, other stars in the Zamalek team are Egypt left-back Abdalla Goma, midfielder Mohammed Shikabala, striker Seif Jaziri and new Ivorian acquisition Razzaq Sisih.

Zamalek’s French tactician Patrice Carteron had admitted the match will be tough as they will face a team they don’t know.

“We don’t know much about Tusker, we don’t even know their deadly players, and that makes the game even tough for us but we are here to win the game, we will do our best to get a good result,” Carteron told Goal on Friday.

Probable XI for Zamalek: Gabal, Emam, Ghani, Alaa, Fattoh, Ashour, Abdel Aziz, Obama, Ahadad, Gaber, Hamdi.