Tusker vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tusker will be seeking their first win of the season when they take on Wazito FC in an FKF Premier League fixture at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

The Brewers, who last week were beaten 5-0 on aggregate by Egyptian giants Zamalek to drop to the Confederation Cup, have so far played two matches in the top-flight, losing both of them.

Game Tusker vs FC Wazito FC Date Saturday, October 30, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

The reigning champions have lost their last four matches in all competitions and coach Robert Matano has blamed his charges for committing simple mistakes.

“Mistakes, simple mistakes; first leg against Zamalek, second as well. First league match against AFC Leopards same thing, Wednesday [against FC Talanta] the same thing, crosses,” Matano told Goal.

“Lack of concentration on marking, how can one person get the ball against three people? We have to work hard to correct the mistakes. We cannot be repeating the same mistakes every day, even a wise person must change his mind. If you are losing the same thing every day, same place, same player, same position.

“The two losses against Leopards and Talanta are giving me pressure, but historically, Tusker struggle in the first two league matches. It has been there, but we will come out stronger because we have to rectify our mistakes. Things must change.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.

Position Wazito FC squad Goalkeepers Zamu Adisa and Bixente Otieno. Defenders Denis Shikhayi, Rooney Onyango, Maurice Ojwang, Kelvin Okumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Eric Otieno, Levis Odhiambo, Bernard Ochieng, and Dennis Ng’ang’a. Midfielders Joshua Nyatini, Swaleh Pamba, Fidel Origa, Eric Gichimu, Erickson Mulu, Ellie Asieche, Amos Asembeka, James Kinyanjui, and Ali Abondo. Forwards Kevin Kimani, Cliff Nyakeya, Vincent Oburu, Tyson Otieno, Michael Owino, and Musa Masika.

Wazito have also struggled in the new campaign and coach Francis Kimanzi is aware his charges must start to win matches if they are to be counted as among the title contenders.

“We have prepared well, we are very motivated and the good thing is we don’t have any injury concerns so our camp is good and the morale is okay but we need to build the confidence of the players,” Kimanzi told Goal.

“We need to win a match and restore confidence in the team and to be honest it is frustrating because we play good football but we still don’t get the good reward and that is the big part that we have to improve on.

“We believe we have not lost a match or dropped points because we are a poor team, no, we have always been showing some developments and a lot of positives but it is frustrating.

“What we need to do is to bring a lot of confidence in the team by winning, so we are chasing it and I hope we can get it tomorrow [Saturday] against Tusker.”

Probable XI for Wazito FC: Adisa, Rooney Onyango, Ojwang, Omurwa, Levis Odhiambo, Origa, Asembeka, Asieche, Kinyanjui, Nyakeya, Owino.