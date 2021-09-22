Tusker vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will target to lift their first title this campaign when they take on K’Ogalo in the season curtain-raiser in Thika

Tusker and Gor Mahia will face off for the first time this season in the FKF Super Cup on Wednesday.

The two teams will meet in the season curtain-raiser at Thika Municipal Stadium by virtue of Tusker winning the FKF Premier League title while Gor Mahia clinched the Shield Cup at the end of last season.

With the new season set to kick off on Saturday, the teams will use the match to gauge their preparedness as Tusker will face AFC Leopards in the opener while Gor Mahia will come up against KCB.

Game Tusker vs Gor Mahia Date Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Time 13:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes/BTV NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

Tusker will head into the game as favourites as they have been together since last season concluded.

The Brewers have been in camp under coach Robert Matano as they were preparing for the Caf Champions League and they have reached the first round after eliminating AS Arta Solar of Djibouti on a 4-1 aggregate win.

Tusker drew the first leg away 1-1 and returned home to fire three goals past Arta Solar and they will now face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the next round.

The Super Cup will give Matano the opportunity to gauge some of his new players and he is confident they will give him a win against Gor Mahia.

“We are ready for the season opener, we have been training hard for the game and we want to start the season on a positive note,” Matano told Goal.

Some of the new players likely to start in the game are Shami Kibwana signed from Kakamega Homeboyz, Clyde Senaji from AFC Leopards, and goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who joined after leaving St. George of Ethiopia.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews, and Adama Keita. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, and Harun Shakava. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Peter Lwasa, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, and Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Boniface Omondi, Tito Okello, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia will also get the chance to gauge their new players with Harambee Stars winger Cliff Nyakeya among the arrivals.

Coach Mark Harrison is keen to start with a win and despite losing a number of players he is confident of doing well.

“We know it is a new season, we did not finish the season well last time out and the best way to start it is by winning the Super Cup,” Harrison told Goal.

Some of the players who have left Gor Mahia include defender Charles Momanyi, who joined Tusker and is likely set to play against them, Kenneth Muguna, and Clifton Miheso.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Ochieng, Otieno, Odhiambo, Shakava, Wendo, Omondi, B. Omondi, Ulimwengu, Okello, Macharia.