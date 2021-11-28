Tusker vs CS Sfaxien: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tusker will host CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in their Caf Confederation Cup first-leg play-off clash at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The Brewers are taking part in the second-tier continental competition after losing 5-0 on aggregate to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the second preliminary round of the Champions League.

Tusker failed to use home ground advantage as they lost 1-0 against Zamalek in the first meeting before they suffered a 4-0 defeat in the return leg and hence they dropped to the Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Sfaxien reached the play-off stage after a 4-1 aggregate win against Bayelsa United in the second round.

The North Africans suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Nigerian side in the first meeting at Samson Siasia Sports Stadium before they recovered to win the second-round meeting 4-0 at Stade Taieb Mhiri.

Game Tusker vs CS Sfaxien Date Sunday, November 28, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Tusker Facebook page KBC

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

Tusker coach Robert Matano has sounded a warning to his players heading into the match, saying they must strive to get a good result at home.

“We don’t want a situation where we are going for the return leg in Tunis while chasing the game, we must rise to the occasion and take advantage of playing at home,” Matano told GOAL.

“We must win the game at home to stand a good chance and that is what I have asked my players to do, they must play as a team, defend as a team, and attack as a team, we need a win, a convincing win for that matter.”

Tusker captain Eugine Asike believes the team has learnt from past mistakes and they are ready to make amends.

“We are going to look for win at home and we have prepared very well. We need to have a good start and a good result which we can defend away from home,” Asike told the club’s official website.

“It is a good team with experienced players and they are more experienced than us in this competition. But with the quality we have on the side, we will be good to go on Sunday. The motivation is high to face them and we will need to give a good performance.”

Rwanda goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure could start between the sticks ahead of Brian Bwire while other players who could likely start include defender Charles Momanyi and midfielder Clyde Senaji.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.

Position CS Sfaxien squad Goalkeepers Aymen Dahmen, Sabri Ben Hsan, and Mohamed Hedi Gaaloul. Defenders Abderrahman Toure, Nour Zamen Zammouri, Hamdi Sallami, Mohamed Nasraoui, Mohamed Amine Hamrouni, and Houssem Dagdoug. Midfielders Hussein Ali Al-Saedi, Walid Karoui, Mohamed Ben Ali, Naby Camara, Aymen Harzi, Chadi Hammami, Malik Raiah, Abdallah Amri, Achref Habbassi, Ghaith Maaroufi, Fares Marzouki Neji, Alaa Ghram, Wael Telili, Haroun Ben Amer, Oussema Bahri, Jassem Hamdouni, and Ghassen Berdiaa. Forwards Malick Evouna, Firas Chaouat, Ismail Diakhite, Hichem Nekkache, and Hazem Haj Hassen.

Sfaxien arrived in Nairobi on Friday with a squad of 24 players ready for the match.

Chris Kouakou, who scored during the team’s 4-0 win against Bayelsa, is among the players in the squad handled by Italian coach Giovanni Solinas.

Probable XI for CS Sfaxien: Gaaloul, Kouakou, Camara, Ghram, Ben Ali, Harzi, Dagdoug, Hamrouni, Chaouat, Haj Hassen, Nasraoui.