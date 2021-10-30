Tusker 2-0 Wazito FC: Brewers triumph to secure first FKF Premier League win

Tusker finally registered their first win in the FKF Premier League after securing a slim 2-0 win over Wazito FC in a match at Ruaraka grounds.

It was new signing Shami Kibwana who scored the opener in the 40th minute before second-half substitute Deogratius Ojok drilled home the second in stoppage time to give the defending champions their first maximum points this campaign.

Heading into their third match, Tusker had suffered two defeats – 1-0 against AFC Leopards in the season opener and 2-1 against promoted side FC Talanta.

Tusker coach Robert Matano made four changes to his starting XI against Wazito with captain Eugene Asike, defender Hillary Wandera, Kevin Monyi, and Rodgers Ouma dropping to the bench.

Matano brought in Daniel Sakari, Jimmy Mbugua, Christopher Oruchum, and Teddy Osok in their positions in a bid to help the team improve their results.

It was the Brewers who could have taken the lead with only four minutes played after Oruchum curled in a free-kick from the edge of the box but goalkeeper Omar Adida punched the ball out for a fruitless corner.

In the 14th minute, Tusker’s Shami Kibwana and James Macharia combined well to put through Boniface Muchiri, and his effort hit the woodwork and bounced back into play but keeper Adisa calmed the situation before Kibwana could pounce.

Wazito, led by coach Francis Kimanzi, then started to come into the game and in the 20th minute they almost took the lead but with only Tusker’s goalkeeper Brian Bwire to beat, Fidel Origa shot wide.

In the 25th minute, Wazito’s Dennis Sikhayi was shown a yellow card for a challenge on Mbugua and from the resultant free-kick, Tusker launched a quick counter-attack with Kibwana and Ibrahim Joshua combining again, but the latter's final effort was too weak to trouble Adisa.

However, with five minutes left to the half-time break, Tusker took the lead after a beautiful piece of link-up play between Macharia, Kibwana, and Joshua saw the latter flick the ball back to Kibwana, who volleyed it to the top corner of the net.

In the 50th minute, Tusker almost doubled their lead when the marauding Joshua intercepted a loose ball at the edge of the box, looked at the keeper's positioning, and went for goal but his effort took a deflection which went out a fruitless corner.

Five minutes later, Macharia latched onto a cross from Clyde Senaji and put through goal scorer Kibwana, but the former Kakamega Homeboyz striker fumbled with the ball, allowing keeper Bwire to come off his line and gather the ball.

In the 60th minute, Wazito made three changes, Rooney Onyango, Eli Asieche, Eric Gichimu coming in for Sikhayi, Erickson Mulu, and James Kinyanjui and five minutes later, Amos Asembeka was also rested for Vincent Oburu.

The Brewers then made a double change in the 70th minute when Stewart Omondi and Deogratius Ojok came on for Kibwana and Joshua.

They went close a minute later as Macharia noticed the keeper had come off his line, and he lifted the ball over the onrushing stopper but his effort at goal was cleared off the line.

Tusker then sealed the game in added minutes when the Ugandan striker gathered the ball on the left wing, and after noticing Adisa was yards off his line, he curled in his effort which hit the back of the net.

The defeat leaves Wazito searching for their first win this campaign from four matches.

Wazito started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Talanta, lost 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz, lost 3-1 against Nairobi City Stars, snatched a 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks before Saturday’s defeat to Tusker.

Tusker : Brian Bwire, Daniel Sakari, Jimmy Mbugua, Christopher Oruchum, Kalos Kirenge, Teddy Osok, Shami Kibwana, Clyde Senaji, Ibrahim Joshua, Jackson Macharia, and Boniface Muchiri.

Subs : Patrick Matasi, Hillary Wandera, Eugene Asike, Kevin Okoth, Rodgers Ouma, John Njuguna, Lawrence Luvanda, and Stewart Omondi.

Wazito : Omar Adisa, Levis Adet, Johnstone Omurwa, Maurice Ojwang, Dennis Sikhayi, Amos Asembeka, Fidel Origa, James Kinyanjui, Cliff Nyakeya, Erickson Mulu and Michael Owino.

Subs : Bixente Otieno, Eli Asieche, Rooney Onyango, Erick Otieno, Swaleh Pamba, Tyson Otieno, Vincent Oburu, Erick Gichimu, and Levin Odhiambo.