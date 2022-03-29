Tunisia vs Mali Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mali will be bidding to book their first-ever appearance at the Fifa World Cup when they clash against Tunisia in the second leg of the play-offs at Stade Olympique de Rades on Tuesday.

The West Africans arrive in Rades trailing 1-0 from the first leg played in Bamako seven days earlier.

In trying to secure their maiden World Cup spot, Mali will be out to upset Tunisia’s quest for a sixth appearance at the quadrennial global football showpiece.

But they face a huge task of overturning the setback they suffered at home against the Carthage Eagles who are difficult to beat at home.

Tunisia, on the other hand, will be facing the responsibility of defending their lead from the first leg.

Losing at home and surrendering their advantage is something that could be unimaginable for the Tunisians.

No injuries have been reported in the Tunisia camp ahead of this crucial match.

There is also other good news for Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier as the Carthage Eagles have no player suspended for this game.

Mali will be without defender Moussa Sissako who is suspended for this encounter after being shown a red card in the first leg.





The Standard Liege man endured a horrible outing in Bamako after also turning the ball into his own net to hand Tunisia the lead.







Four minutes after the own goal, Sissako was then sent off to leave the Eagles of Mali disadvantaged numerically.



Match Preview

Tuesday’s clash will be the third time for Mali and Tunisia to meet in competitive matches in 2022.

The two sides first clashed in the group stage at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Mali won that match 1-0 in Limbe with Ibrahima Kone scoring the only goal of the game.

Interestingly, Mali attacker El Bilal Toure was red-carded six minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Another red card for the West Africans followed in their defeat last weekend and they will be praying they will not be reduced to 10 men in Rades again on Tuesday.