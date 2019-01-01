Tunde Atilola believes his best is yet to come after scoring maiden Abia Warriors goal

The 23-year-old midfielder has re-affirmed his desire to score many goals for the Umuahia side in the remaining games of the season

Tunde Atilola said he was thrilled to claim his first league goal for the Abia Warriors after he opened the scoring in their 3-0 thrashing of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in a Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) clash in Umuahia on Thursday.

Atilola has only played four times since joining Abia Warriors from a non-league side Karamo FC of Ibadan during the mid-season transfer, but the midfielder admitted that he was unhappy that he couldn’t find the back of the net sooner.

“There is nothing much I can say than to thank God for all he has done for me since I joined Abia Warriors. This is my fourth game for the club and I have managed to get my first goal,” Atilola told Goal.

“I was not happy in the previous three matches that I didn’t score but I focused my attention on getting at least a goal today (Thursday) and I am happy the ball went in this time around.

“We had prepared very well for this game because the place where are in the league table is not good enough. We talked to ourselves as players that we must step up our performance in the last five games and I thank God we were able to deliver against FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

The former Shooting Stars, MFM, and Crown FC player added that the Warriors are focused on their next NPFL tie against Heartland in Okigwe on Sunday.

“We will go into the next game with Heartland with the same mindset because we do not deserve our present position,” he continued.

“We need to be focused more and strive to work harder. I am hoping that I will get more goals to ensure that we get out of the relegation zone.”