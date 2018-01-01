Tuchel thrilled with 'almost perfect' start to life at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain head into 2019 unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season, and their manager is thrilled with their play to this point

Thomas Tuchel believes the first half of his debut season at Paris Saint-Germain has been "almost perfect" as they head into the mid-season break 13 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit.

PSG defeated Nantes 1-0 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday to ensure they retained their unbeaten start to the league season, having dropped just four points in total.

Not only are PSG 13 points ahead of Lille, they also have two games in hand on their closest rivals, in what has been an emphatic beginning for Tuchel in Ligue 1.

But while PSG have been consistently impressive, Tuchel also feels their progress is noticeable.

"When you look at the results, it's almost perfect," Tuchel told reporters after Saturday's game. "I am very, very happy.

"We can see the progress of the team, we can feel the energy of the team. Everyone was very open to new ideas. It was nice."

Saturday's game was PSG's first in Ligue 1 since December 5, as the champions have had two matches postponed due to the 'gilet jaunes' demonstrations.

It had been suggested PSG looked tired and lacking in sharpness in what was a rather laboured victory over Nantes, though Tuchel is adamant the team were "amazing".

"No, I do not think so," he said when asked if they were tired. "We had 70 per cent possession, we had 40 touches in the opposing area, we had 23 shots... It's amazing.

"We played with a lot of quality. We do a very aggressive counter-pressing, we just lacked precision in the final touch, in the last pass.

"In my opinion, this is a match we could've won by four goals. We controlled the match. We deserved to win.

"We are tired, but that's normal. The team has been amazing. I compliment my players."

The club will return to action for a cup match on January 6 but do not have a league match scheduled until six days later against Amiens.

But all eyes at PSG will be on Manchester United as the two have been drawn against each other the last 16 of the Champions League.