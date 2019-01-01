Tuchel hopeful PSG can tie 'very important' Alves down to a new PSG contract

The Brazilian's current deal will expire later this year, but the German boss wants the versatile star to stay at the Parc Des Princes

Thomas Tuchel is hopeful Dani Alves will agree on a new contract with as he confirmed the player is in negotiations with the club.

Alves has become a key man since joining PSG from Juventus in 2017, but the two-year deal he signed at Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season.

Reports in recent days suggested the champions had taken steps to extend the right-back's stay in the capital for another year, though.

And while head coach Tuchel is not involved in the talks, he is keen to see a positive outcome.

"[Negotiating contracts] is not my job," he told a news conference ahead of the clash with . "Dani is Dani. He is very important, and his attitude is great.

"But I am not involved in these negotiations. I hope the club and his agents will come to an agreement."

Quand tu n’es plus habitué à perdre... #OLPSG pic.twitter.com/Uojp5IwojO — Ligue 1 Conforama (@Ligue1Conforama) February 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Tuchel confirmed that only Neymar and Edinson Cavani are certain to miss Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash.

The Brazilian is not expected back until late March as he continues his recovery from a metatarsal injury, while Cavani has returned to light training after a hip issue.

However, he is wary of risking others who are showing signs of fatigue, with a Coupe de meeting with and a league game at to come before the last-16 second leg against on March 6.

"Only Neymar and Cavani will be absent. All the others are available," he said. "There is fatigue and some small injuries, but nothing serious.

"[Thomas] Meunier will definitely be back and [Juan] Bernat is available.

"There are some guys who have played six or seven consecutive matches. We must be attentive and take stock with the medical staff and players.

"It is hard to do, but we must protect the players."