Tuchel hit with another FA fine for comments about referee Anthony Taylor after feisty Tottenham clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking after Harry Kane's stoppage-time equaliser had earned Spurs a point, Tuchel hinted that Taylor should no longer be allowed to officiate Chelsea games. The derby was a feisty affair and Tuchel previously received a one-game touchline ban and £35,000 fine for clashing with Antonio Conte, with both managers seeing red at full-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The referee made several controversial decisions during the game, including failing to penalise Cristian Romero for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair in the lead-up to Tottenham's late leveller. After the match a petition to prevent Taylor taking charge of Chelsea games was set up - and it currently has 160,000 signatures.

WHAT THEY SAID: "An independent Regulatory Commission has ordered Chelsea FC's Thomas Tuchel to be fined £20,000 and warned about his future conduct for breaching FA Rule E3.1 during a post-match press conference on Sunday 14 August 2022," a statement read. "The manager admitted that his comments after their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur FC constitute improper conduct as they imply bias, question the integrity of the match referee, and bring the game into disrepute."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Southampton when they host West Ham in an all-London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.