Tuchel and Conte charged by FA following full-time scrap at Stamford Bridge

The two managers clashed more than once during a fiery London derby

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged by the FA after coming to blows following Tottenham's last-gasp draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Both coaches received a red card for their heated confrontation while performing the traditional post-match handshake.

Earlier in the game, Tuchel had reacted angrily when Conte celebrated Spurs' first equaliser in front of the Chelsea bench.

The German would later do the same, racing down the touchline after Reece James had made it 2-1 and seemingly secured all three points for the hosts. However, a 96th minute header from Harry Kane ensured that the spoils were shared.

What have the FA charged Tuchel and Conte for?

"Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following the Premier League fixture between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022," wrote the FA in a statement.

"It is alleged that the behaviour of both managers was improper following the end of the fixture. Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have until Thursday 18 August 2022 to provide their respective responses."

FA Rule E3 breaches relate to individuals bringing the game into disrepute. It also covers post-match media comments that imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the match officials.

What did Tuchel say about Anthony Taylor?

Tuchel revealed after the game that he had been frustrated by several decision made by referee Anthony Taylor and Mike Dean, who was heading up VAR.

The Chelsea boss believed that Kai Havertz was fouled by Rodrigo Bentancur in the build-up to Spurs' first goal. Additionally, Marc Cucurella appeared to have his hair pulled by Cristian Romero just before Kane levelled up the scores again late on.

"I don’t think just some of the fans think that. I can assure you the whole dressing room of us, every single person, thinks that," Tuchel replied, when asked whether Taylor should stop officiating Chelsea games.

"I can’t understand how the first goal is not offside and I can’t understand when a player is pulled by their hair, the other player stays on the pitch.

"Pull someone else’s hair, stay on the pitch and attack the last corner. This is for me without any explanation and I don’t want to accept it. Both goals should not stand and it’s a fair result because we were brilliant, deserved to win. This is my point of view."

It remains to be seen whether Tuchel will face further action for these comments.