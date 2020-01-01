'Tsimikas is similar to Robertson' - Ex-Liverpool midfielder Chirivella backs new signing to shine at Anfield

The Greek left-back is close friends with the former Reds man after spending a season on loan together in the Eredivisie with Willem II

’s new left-back Kostas Tsimikas is a similar sort of player to current incumbent Andy Robertson, according to former Reds defender Pedro Chirivella.

Tsimikas, 24, became Liverpool’s first signing of the summer on Monday as he completed a £11.75m ($15m) move from Olympiacos.

Chirivella left Merseyside for Nantes earlier in the window but he will no doubt have been in contact with Tsimikas after the pair became close friends while on loan at Dutch side Willem II in 2017-18.

The new man won’t be expecting to slide straight into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI but will provide welcome competition and a rotation option for Robertson – and Chirivella thinks the pair have plenty in common.

"He's got similar qualities to Robbo – he likes to get forward but he's very good defending one-v-ones," Chirivella told Liverpool’s official website.

"I think he's going to be a great signing for the club.

"He [Klopp] will be very important for Kostas, I think he will learn a lot. He's still young and he still has a lot of things to improve [on], like everyone, so he will be perfectly managed by the gaffer."

Chirivella and Tsimikas were thrust into a relegation battle when they arrived in the , eventually helping their temporary side avoid the drop by seven points.

"I remember he grew up a lot. That year was crucial for him," Chirivella added.

"We had similar seasons, we were both on loan from big clubs and we performed very well. It was a very good step for Kostas.

"I know when I was there at Willem II, [people] from Liverpool came to watch Willem II and they were looking at him as well because he was the standout player for the team.

"The first week of training I could see he could get to the top. Very, very talented. He likes to get forward a lot and also he has a special mentality.

"He's a real winner and he doesn't care who is the winger facing him because he's going to be at his best. When you have a mentality like that, it's easier to perform.

"One of the features of his character is that he's a winner, he's got a good mentality and he's a fighter. The harder the game was, the better he performed."