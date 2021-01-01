'Truly wondrous' - Lamela scores stunning rabona goal for Tottenham in north London derby vs Arsenal

The Argentine nabbed a goal-of-the-season contender with his inch-perfect strike in Sunday's Premier League encounter to open the scoring

Erik Lamela has written himself into the north London derby history books after scoring a superb rabona goal for Tottenham against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Argentine opened the scoring in a fiercely-contested Premier League encounter with one of the fixture's all-time great finishes just after the half-hour mark.

However, Lamela was then sent off in the second half after goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette had turned the game in Arsenal's favour as the hosts won 2-1.

Lamela's rabona as it happened

Having only threatened Arsenal's final third sporadically up to that point, it was Sergio Reguilon who brought down a towering crossfield delivery just to the left of the penalty area, firing a volley into back infield.

Lucas Moura cut it short to Lamela in support, just inside the box after taking the former's pass and the substitute found himself pressed by a clutch of Gunners defenders.

With the potential for a right-footed finish cut off, the 29-year-old instead swung his left foot behind the other to drill a sublime low finish in, one that flashed through Thomas Partey's legs and nestled itself inside the far post beyond Bernd Leno.

Lamela himself couldn't almost quite believe he'd scored it - though not as much as Reguilon, who peeled after him in celebration with his hands clasped to his head in giddy disbelief.

Reaction to Lamela's rabona

Sensational from Lamela. Truly wondrous. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 14, 2021 The thing about the Lamela goal is, it’s not even the best Rabona he’s scored. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 14, 2021 This is the most Erik Lamela game that could have ever Lamela’d. Subbed on. Rabona nutmeg goal. Double yellows. My goodness. Could not WRITE it better. — Aaron West (@oeste) March 14, 2021 Lamela’s goal may have just killed my goal buzz 🤢🤮👏🏽👏🏽 take a booouw son — Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) March 14, 2021 ERIK LAMELA!!! THE BEST NLD GOAL I’VE EVER SEEN — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) March 14, 2021

