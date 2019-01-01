Trophy 5-Aside: Scope FC's Akinlade Abayomi revels in MVP award

The striker was outstanding as the Lagos outfit emerged as the winner of the maiden edition of this competition

Scope FC forward Akinlade Abayomi was full of excitement after he was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2019 Trophy 5-Aside tournament.

On Saturday, Abayomi’s effort and Ikechukwu Eto’o’s strike helped Scope FC defeat Ifayemi FC of Osun 2-0 in the final of the competition in Lagos.

Following his impressive performances in the tournament, the striker was named the best player of the competition.

In his reaction to the recognition, Abayomi said that the award will motivate him to aim for more success in the future.

“I am very happy to win the award and also happy that my team won the trophy. It means a lot to me,” Abayomi told Goal.

“This award will make me work harder and I will continue to give my best for my team anytime.

“We prepared well for this competition, our opponents were tough today and I am very happy that we won the game.

“Our success is down to team effort, we were united and we had a good understanding on the field.

“I want to thank the organisers for this kind of competition and I am happy with my performance too.”

Scope FC claimed a three million naira cash prize for winning the competition and automatically qualified for an all-expense paid trip to the Africa 5-aside tournament in .

They will also have an opportunity to meet four-time Africa Footballer of the Year and former striker Samuel Eto’o.

The event in Lagos was graced by former captain and campaign ambassador Joseph Yobo, as well as musician Falz and Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo.