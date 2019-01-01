Troost-Ekong’s effort not enough to help Udinese halt winless run against Ronaldo’s Juventus

The Nigeria international was one of the standout players for the White and Blacks as they suffered another defeat at the Allianz Stadium

William Troost-Ekong featured as continued their unimpressive form with a 3-1 defeat to in Sunday’s game.

The Super Eagles star, who was afforded his 14th league appearance, was one of the standout players for the White and Blacks as they extended their winless run to five games in the Italian top-flight at the Allianz Stadium.

In his quest to help his side clinch a positive result against the champions, the 26-year-old centre-back made two key tackles and had an 85% successful pass rate in the encounter.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace and Leonardo Bonucci strike ensured the Stadio Friuli’s outfit continued their miserable run of form, despite a late effort from Ignacio Pussetto.

The defeat condemned the White and Blacks to 17th on the Serie A table with 15 points from 16 games.

Troost-Ekong will hope to help Udinese bounce back from the setback and brighten their hopes of avoiding relegation at the end of the season when they take on on December 21.